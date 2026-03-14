Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €160.10 and last traded at €160.60. 90,338 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €164.40.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of €189.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €192.23.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products. It also provides cell cultivation, fermentation, separation, purification, and fluid management services; biolayer interferometry instruments; microbiology enumeration, sterility testing, and air monitoring instruments; pipette products; sensors and analyzers; biomolecule analysis tools; flow cytometry; batch and intensified chromatography systems; lab data and fleet management software; live cell imaging and analysis; surface plasmon resonance solutions; and weighing products.
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