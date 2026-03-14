Yext’s (YEXT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Yext from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Yext alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yext

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $645.74 million, a PE ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.21 million. Yext had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 420,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 18.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 115,850 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Yext by 19.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.