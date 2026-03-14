Morgan Stanley Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $100.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRU. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

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TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $371,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,722. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,520. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,064 shares of company stock valued at $988,292. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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