VinFast Auto (VFS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect VinFast Auto to post earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $1.1228 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

VinFast Auto Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.10 on Friday. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Vingroup, specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of electric vehicles and related mobility solutions. Headquartered in Haiphong, Vietnam, the company operates an integrated production complex that houses research and development, manufacturing and assembly facilities. Backed by Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product line from its first electric SUV, the VF e34, launched in late 2021, to a diverse portfolio of battery electric cars and electric scooters.

The company’s vehicle lineup includes the VF 8 and VF 9 sport utility vehicles, as well as electric passenger cars tailored for markets in Asia, North America and Europe.

Further Reading

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