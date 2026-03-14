Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Receives $175.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.6667.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KWR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quaker Houghton from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

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Quaker Houghton Stock Performance

Quaker Houghton stock opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -987.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.91. Quaker Houghton has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $468.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.17 million. Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Houghton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,691.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 1,897.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 305,537 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. QSV Equity Investors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Houghton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

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