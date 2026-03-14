Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.52 and last traded at C$15.52. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.75.

Pender Growth Fund Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of C$107.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.15.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

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Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies. The fund targets companies based in British Columbia, Canada. It typically invests over Cdn $500,000 ($0.51) or invests between Cdn $1.5 million ($1.53 million) and Cdn $3 million ($3.06 million) in each portfolio company with revenues between Cdn $5 million ($5.10 million) and Cdn $15 million ($15.30 million).

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