Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target at $38.78

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.6250.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $140,953.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,166.52. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis Anthony Martin sold 9,439 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $327,250.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,382.78. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 163,622 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.