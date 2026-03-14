Analysts Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target at $9.00

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTMX. Barclays increased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CTMX stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $792.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.