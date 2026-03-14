Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 811,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 215,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.84.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBS. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 436.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Fort Valley, Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Ridge Bank, it offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. The company emphasizes a relationship-driven approach, leveraging local knowledge to deliver customized financial solutions.

Its product lineup includes deposit offerings such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

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