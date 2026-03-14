Insider Buying: Schroders (LON:SDR) Insider Purchases £246.12 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Oldfield bought 42 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 586 per share, for a total transaction of £246.12.

Richard Oldfield also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 10th, Richard Oldfield purchased 53 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 467 per share, with a total value of £247.51.

On Monday, January 12th, Richard Oldfield acquired 60 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 416 per share, for a total transaction of £249.60.

Schroders Stock Up 0.0%

SDR opened at GBX 570.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 506.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 427.60. The company has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 283.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 599.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schroders ( LON:SDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 413.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schroders

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

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