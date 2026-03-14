Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,808 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $60,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.29 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

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