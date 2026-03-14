Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Purchased by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,743 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 222.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 34,697 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 76.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 449.4% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 87.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

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Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $77.11 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

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About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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