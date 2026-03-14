Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $11.42 Million in Repay Holdings Corporation $RPAY

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,182,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repay by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RPAY. Wall Street Zen cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Repay Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $2.67 on Friday. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $243.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 83.01%.The business had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: RPAY) is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company’s platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay’s offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

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