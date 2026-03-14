Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 614,302 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,302 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $100,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $46,372.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,607.52. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $194,638.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,993.64. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,375 shares of company stock worth $2,464,797 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Stock Down 0.5%

ESTC opened at $51.45 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $449.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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