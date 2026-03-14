Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,245 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $78,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after buying an additional 1,761,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,757,000 after acquiring an additional 920,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $2,330,594,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,455 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.68. The firm has a market cap of $218.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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