Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares during the quarter. Latham Group comprises about 1.2% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Latham Group worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWIM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Latham Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Latham Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Latham Group Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $6.02 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $702.96 million, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $99.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Latham Group Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures and supplies a broad range of aquatic products and services for residential and commercial applications. Offerings include fiberglass and vinyl-liner pool shells, commercial water park structures, water slides, surf simulators, pumps, filters, heaters and sanitation systems. The company also provides parts, equipment and technical support for pool installation, maintenance and repair.

Operating across three core segments—commercial, residential and aftermarket—Latham delivers turnkey aquatic facilities and attractions for municipal, hospitality and resort clients, offers packaged pool kits and equipment packages to builders and dealers, and supplies replacement parts, service contracts and technical assistance to support ongoing pool operations.

Headquartered in the United States, Latham Group maintains manufacturing and distribution centers throughout North America and Europe.

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