Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $125.75 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2,822.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,510 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $125,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 136.4% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,118,585.60. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 610,796 shares of company stock valued at $107,013,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.76 and a 1 year high of $276.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Workday’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

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Workday Company Profile

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Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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