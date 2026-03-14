Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Dnca Finance

Dnca Finance trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $463.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $557.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.68.

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About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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