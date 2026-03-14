Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 779,478 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,322,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,478 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for 2.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $631,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 21.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

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DoorDash Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DASH opened at $161.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average of $222.90.

Key DoorDash News

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.DoorDash’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More.

Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger‑relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More.

Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger‑relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78‑year‑old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More.

Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78‑year‑old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More.

Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short‑term sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More.

Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Driver economics under pressure: Local reporting highlights rising gas prices squeezing Dashers in some regions — higher fuel costs can hurt driver supply, consumer prices, or DoorDash’s commission/marketing dynamics. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.82.

View Our Latest Report on DoorDash

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $218,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 208,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,837,757.68. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 205,409 shares of company stock valued at $45,332,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

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