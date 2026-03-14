M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 331,463 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 89.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 331,463 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 24.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

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Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 1.3%

GBDC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 38.57% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 105.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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