Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Deere & Company $DE

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 106,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,668,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $577.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $404.42 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $564.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $580.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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