CarMax, Inc. $KMX Shares Bought by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,700 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 13.2% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $36,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CarMax by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,522,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,425,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 426,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

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CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $42.00 price objective on CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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