Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.66 and last traded at $66.3410. 9,204,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 10,166,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.

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Altria Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.16%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 180,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,221,318.33. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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