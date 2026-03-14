Critical Analysis: Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) vs. Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Benev Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $6.74 million 122.14 $22.06 million ($0.12) -56.67 Benev Capital $47.44 million 10.35 $19.43 million $0.13 22.13

Profitability

Falcon’s Beyond Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benev Capital. Falcon’s Beyond Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benev Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Benev Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global 10.57% -16.17% 1.49% Benev Capital 43.17% 12.47% 6.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Benev Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -1.68, indicating that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benev Capital has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Falcon’s Beyond Global and Benev Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Benev Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Benev Capital beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

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Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Benev Capital

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Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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