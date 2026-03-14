Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,605,641 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 12th total of 13,026,155 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,158,839 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,158,839 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:NAT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,841,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,083. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of -0.49. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

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Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 971.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

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About Nordic American Tankers

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Nordic American Tankers Limited is a Bermuda-based shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company’s fleet is employed on the spot and period charter markets, transporting crude oil across major global trade routes. By focusing on commercially flexible employment strategies, Nordic American Tankers seeks to optimize vessel utilization and generate stable income for shareholders.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Nordic American Tankers maintains technical and commercial management arrangements through established ship-management partners.

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