Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Insider Sells 3,162 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mutz sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $226,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,376.76. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Mutz also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 2nd, Christopher Mutz sold 417 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $30,858.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Christopher Mutz sold 5,323 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $415,300.46.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.49. 517,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,579. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.52. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ANIP. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,022,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,032,000 after acquiring an additional 185,172 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 481,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,005,000 after acquiring an additional 163,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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