TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Director Michael Bucella Purchases 1,338 Shares

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bucella bought 1,338 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $19,949.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 273,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,660.32. The trade was a 0.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF remained flat at $14.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,461,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,767,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spear Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 65,986 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TeraWulf by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,575,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WULF

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.