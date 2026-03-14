Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Acquires 18,305 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Cohn bought 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $131,796.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,560,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,439,084.80. This trade represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 147,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,776. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.67 million, a PE ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

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Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0253 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 222.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Global Water Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,675,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm set a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Global Water Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Water Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Water Resources

About Global Water Resources

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Global Water Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) is a publicly traded holding company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in the ownership and management of water and wastewater utilities. The company provides critical potable water delivery, wastewater collection and treatment, and reclaimed water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across select communities in Central and Southern Arizona.

The company operates multiple regulated utility systems, serving communities such as Anthem, Biltmore, Florence and San Tan Valley.

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