Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 25,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 96,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.23.

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Goodfood Market Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -197.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$23.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodfood Market had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a positive return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of C$27.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodfood Market Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Khabbaz purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,528,000. This represents a 1.28% increase in their position. Also, insider Phoenician Capital Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,528,000. This represents a 1.28% increase in their position. In the last three months, insiders acquired 300,000 shares of company stock worth $98,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Goodfood Market

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Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood mission is to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its exceptional culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology.

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