Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Price Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was down 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.15 and last traded at $70.15. Approximately 395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39.

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Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

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Türk Hava Yolları Anonim Ortaklığı, known internationally as Turkish Airlines, is the national flag carrier of Turkey. Established in 1933 and headquartered in Istanbul, the company operates as a joint-stock enterprise majority-owned by the Turkish state. Over the decades, it has expanded from a small regional carrier into a global airline serving passengers and cargo clients across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

The company’s core business activities include scheduled passenger transport, air cargo services, and ancillary offerings such as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), ground handling and catering.

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