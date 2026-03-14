Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Stock Price Up 75% – What’s Next?

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 75% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 2,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLOIY
Soitec Stock Performance
About Soitec
Soitec is a France-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced semiconductor materials. The company pioneered Smart Cut™ technology, which enables the production of Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) wafers and other engineered substrates with superior electrical and thermal properties. Founded in 1992 as a spin-off from the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), Soitec has grown into a leading supplier of high-performance materials for the global electronics industry.
Soitec’s product portfolio includes RF-SOI substrates for 5G and mobile communications, Power-SOI for energy-efficient power management, and FD-SOI for ultra-low-power applications in IoT and automotive markets.
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