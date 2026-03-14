Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Stock Price Up 75% – What’s Next?

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 75% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 2,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Soitec Stock Performance

About Soitec

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

(Get Free Report)

Soitec is a France-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced semiconductor materials. The company pioneered Smart Cut™ technology, which enables the production of Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) wafers and other engineered substrates with superior electrical and thermal properties. Founded in 1992 as a spin-off from the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), Soitec has grown into a leading supplier of high-performance materials for the global electronics industry.

Soitec’s product portfolio includes RF-SOI substrates for 5G and mobile communications, Power-SOI for energy-efficient power management, and FD-SOI for ultra-low-power applications in IoT and automotive markets.

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