Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells 29,113 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 29,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $508,021.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 963,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,816,599.90. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $618,900.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 228,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $4,866,482.16.

On Friday, January 2nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 100,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $2,003,000.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 282,070 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $5,285,991.80.

On Monday, December 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 113,319 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $2,267,513.19.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ALHC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,851. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,697.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 85.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $6,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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