Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) CEO Sells $307,255.46 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Casey sold 18,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $307,255.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 530,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,494.20. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 13,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.72.

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Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Westwood Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 470,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 40,507 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm’s product lineup includes U.S.

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