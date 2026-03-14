Matthew Lockridge Sells 5,379 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Lockridge sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $87,247.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 77,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,538. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE WHG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.72. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Westwood Holdings Group

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm’s product lineup includes U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.