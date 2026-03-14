Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Increases By 102.3%

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 456,082 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the February 12th total of 225,430 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 443,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. 695,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $24.93.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
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