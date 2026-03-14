Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Increases By 102.3%

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 456,082 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the February 12th total of 225,430 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 443,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. 695,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

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Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

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The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

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