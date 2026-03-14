Insider Buying: Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Director Acquires 3,391 Shares of Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) Director David John Mastrocola bought 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $100,950.07. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,250. This represents a 15.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David John Mastrocola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, David John Mastrocola purchased 1,494 shares of Cooper-Standard stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,193.50.

On Wednesday, March 11th, David John Mastrocola purchased 2,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

Cooper-Standard stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,232. The company has a market cap of $515.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.85 and a beta of 1.88. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $672.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.51 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $35.00 to $43.65 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Cooper-Standard from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper-Standard from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper-Standard

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.