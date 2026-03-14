ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.14 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 5,726,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,444,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Canal Insurance CO lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. SMA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,704,000.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

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