Murray Forbes III Sells 2,859 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) CFO Murray Forbes III sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $46,372.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 65,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,697.72. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:WHG traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $15.78. 13,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.72.

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Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 606,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Settian Capital LP increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 470,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 371,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Westwood Holdings Group

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm’s product lineup includes U.S.

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