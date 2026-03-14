FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Director James Oneil Sells 7,945 Shares

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) Director James Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $402,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,571.40. The trade was a 80.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 5,544,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,989. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

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FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 380.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $51.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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