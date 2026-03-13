Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.46. 710,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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