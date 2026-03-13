MetFi Price Tops $0.0311 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. MetFi has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $55.34 thousand worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MetFi has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetFi Profile

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 450,152,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,237,044 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 450,153,824.38450822 with 282,933,405.55342726 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.02903714 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $23,887.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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