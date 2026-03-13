Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Sells 920,100 Shares of Maplebear Inc. $CART

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,100 shares during the period. Maplebear accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CART. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the second quarter worth about $169,782,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,351,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,961,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,771 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 3,054.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,613,000 after purchasing an additional 870,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

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Maplebear Trading Down 0.4%

CART stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 711,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Maplebear from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Maplebear

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $222,161.94. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 404,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,337.40. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

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