Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Has $39.73 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 16,358.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,805 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology makes up approximately 3.6% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $39,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 54.1% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $388.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 4.0%

NYSE:CRS traded down $15.25 on Friday, hitting $361.96. The stock had a trading volume of 279,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,096. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $412.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.47 and its 200 day moving average is $310.53. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.77%.The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total transaction of $6,190,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,739 shares in the company, valued at $28,889,465.42. This trade represents a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 225,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,897,206.72. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,044 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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