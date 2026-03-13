Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 30,951 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,951 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $27,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,308,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Allstate by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 479,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,825,000 after purchasing an additional 40,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 1.4% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,660. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $207.80. The company had a trading volume of 148,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,092. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.47 and its 200 day moving average is $204.66. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.88.

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About Allstate

(Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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