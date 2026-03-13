Ferguson plc $FERG is Teca Partners LP’s 5th Largest Position

Teca Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for 9.1% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,401,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 39.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,493 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Ferguson by 16.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,600,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,958,000 after acquiring an additional 366,898 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 89.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 759,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,422,000 after acquiring an additional 358,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 30.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,465,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,902,000 after acquiring an additional 345,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ferguson

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferguson from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.55. The stock had a trading volume of 233,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $271.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.46.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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