WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 270,074 Cronos Group Inc. $CRON

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 270,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,767,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 493,161 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,653,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 282,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 816,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.30 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Cronos Group Stock Up 1.4%

CRON traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 221,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.90 million, a P/E ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 0.78. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.The company had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

(Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc is a Canadian cannabinoid company dedicated to the cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both medical and adult-use markets. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company manages operations that span the full cannabis value chain, including breeding, greenhouse cultivation, extraction, product formulation and packaging. Cronos Group’s business model emphasizes innovation in product development and scalability in manufacturing to meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands.

The company’s branded portfolio includes Peace Naturals, which focuses on pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis; Spinach, a line of adult-use cannabis oils and tinctures; and Cove, a range of wellness-oriented CBD offerings.

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