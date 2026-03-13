Hoppy (HOPPY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.65 Million

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Hoppy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoppy has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $251.21 thousand worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hoppy has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hoppy Profile

Hoppy launched on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official website is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00000388 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $277,176.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

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