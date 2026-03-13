Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New $25.17 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 408,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $84.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.79%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.