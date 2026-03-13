Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.38% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $29,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,392,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,968,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80,204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,008,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,793,000 after buying an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.30. 14,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,315. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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