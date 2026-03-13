Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $22.34 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,237 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $22,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,854,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 37.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 220,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 60,491 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 128,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,050,000 after acquiring an additional 862,487 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 37,447 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nutrien Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $83.53. 1,866,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTR

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Further Reading

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